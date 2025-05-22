Left Menu

High Court Blocks UK-Mauritius Chagos Deal

The British government's negotiations on the Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius have been temporarily blocked by a High Court injunction. The deal was expected to transfer sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius while ensuring the continuation of the UK-U.S. Diego Garcia military base operations in the Indian Ocean.

Updated: 22-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:45 IST
A High Court judge has temporarily barred the British government from finalizing its negotiations with Mauritius regarding the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, according to PA Media reports.

The deal in question would see Britain hand over sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius, a move that had been anticipated but is now delayed.

While the agreement promised to preserve the operations of the UK-U.S. Diego Garcia military base, the court's injunction has placed its conclusion on hold, adding a new layer of complexity to the international negotiations.

