Left Menu

EU Considers Extending U.S. Lobster Tariff Deal Amid Trade Tensions

The European Union is considering extending a deal for duty-free U.S. lobster imports. This is part of efforts to remove tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Trump. The expiration of the current lobster agreement could lead to higher tariffs and trade tensions, with EU officials seeking a negotiated solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:56 IST
EU Considers Extending U.S. Lobster Tariff Deal Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is contemplating an extension of a deal that allows duty-free imports of U.S. lobsters, according to a Financial Times report citing two officials. This move is part of a broader strategy to eliminate tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The existing EU agreement, removing customs duties on fresh and frozen lobsters from the U.S., is set to expire on July 31. The deal, originally struck in 2020, played a role in easing trade tensions during Trump's term. Bernd Lange, chair of the European parliament's trade committee, stated his support for an extension due to its de-escalatory benefits.

Meanwhile, the EU faces significant tariffs on various goods imported into the U.S., with potential hikes looming as Trump's tariff pause approaches its end. With the European Commission proposing countermeasures, the focus remains on achieving a negotiated trade resolution rather than engaging in retaliatory tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025