Supreme Court Pushes for Highway Safety: New Measures Unveiled

The Supreme Court has taken decisive action to combat unauthorized land occupation along national highways. In a landmark directive, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been instructed to establish surveillance patrols comprising state police to monitor these routes regularly.

Additionally, the government has been urged to ensure enhanced public awareness of the 'Rajmargyatra' mobile application, which is designed for effective complaint redressal. Information about this app is expected to be prominently displayed at toll booths and service areas.

Amid these developments, the Court has mandated that compliance reports detailing measures taken to mitigate unauthorized highway land occupation be submitted in three months. This order follows a public interest litigation by Gyan Prakash, aiming to enforce the Control of National Highways Act, 2002.

