Supreme Court Pushes for Highway Safety: New Measures Unveiled
The Supreme Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India to address unauthorized land occupation. Measures include police surveillance and a mobile app, 'Rajmargyatra', for public grievances. Compliance reports on action taken and the effectiveness of a detailed grievance redressal portal are required within three months.
The Supreme Court has taken decisive action to combat unauthorized land occupation along national highways. In a landmark directive, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been instructed to establish surveillance patrols comprising state police to monitor these routes regularly.
Additionally, the government has been urged to ensure enhanced public awareness of the 'Rajmargyatra' mobile application, which is designed for effective complaint redressal. Information about this app is expected to be prominently displayed at toll booths and service areas.
Amid these developments, the Court has mandated that compliance reports detailing measures taken to mitigate unauthorized highway land occupation be submitted in three months. This order follows a public interest litigation by Gyan Prakash, aiming to enforce the Control of National Highways Act, 2002.
