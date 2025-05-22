Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Scandal Rocks Karnataka's Educational Institutions

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following ED raids linked to a gold smuggling case. The raids targeted educational institutions associated with Parameshwara. The investigation focuses on alleged financial irregularities, including 'fake' transactions and hawala operations. Actress Ranya Rao is among the accused, arrested with 14.2 kg of gold.

Updated: 22-05-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:05 IST
Gold Smuggling Scandal Rocks Karnataka's Educational Institutions
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara recently held talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on educational institutions linked to Parameshwara and an ongoing gold smuggling case. While specific details from their discussion remain undisclosed, Congress insiders reported that Parameshwara informed the Chief Minister about the raids and their connections to the case.

The ED's investigation centers on alleged financial misconduct, zeroing in on a gold smuggling racket. The enforcement body has searched 16 locations across the state under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. These operations targeted hawala and accommodation entry operators responsible for dubious financial transactions associated with the accused in the smuggling case, including Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao.

Among the sites reviewed were three educational establishments connected to Parameshwara. The Home Minister stated ED officials visited these venues, notably the Siddhartha Institute of Technology and Siddhartha Medical College, to request financial documentation spanning five years. In response to the raids, several government officials expressed support for Parameshwara, gathering at his Sadashivanagar residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

