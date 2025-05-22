$15M Support for Food Banks to Aid Recovery from Cost-of-Living Crisis

In a significant move to alleviate ongoing food insecurity across the country, the New Zealand Government has confirmed an additional year of funding to support community-based food banks and food distribution services. Minister for Social Development and Employment, Louise Upston, announced a $15 million extension aimed at sustaining food relief as the nation continues its recovery from the economic shock of the recent cost-of-living crisis.

Continued Support for Critical Food Programmes

The newly announced funding for the 2025/26 fiscal year will be jointly managed by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), the New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), and a number of regional partner agencies. This coalition will ensure that much-needed support reaches the thousands of individuals and families still struggling to put food on the table.

“The $15 million in support announced today will be managed by the Ministry of Social Development, the New Zealand Food Network and partner agencies – meaning help for people who continue to need it,” said Minister Upston.

The Food Network and its partners are responsible for distributing more than 4.5 million meals every month through a coordinated network of food hubs, community food providers, and regional distribution centres.

Allocation of Funds and Strategic Impact

The Government’s investment will be strategically allocated across three primary areas:

$7.9 million to support national and regional food distribution infrastructure. This includes logistics, warehousing, and emergency food delivery systems that help supply bulk purchased or rescued food at low or no cost to community organisations.

$1 million to fund grassroots food security initiatives aimed at building long-term community resilience and reducing dependency on emergency food aid. These initiatives may include urban gardening, local food cooperatives, and nutrition education programmes.

$6 million to help food hubs and community centres directly purchase or distribute food to meet the sustained high demand experienced by foodbanks across the country.

Minister Upston emphasized that this continued funding bridges a critical gap as earlier allocations, such as the Food Secure Communities Programme—which was introduced as part of the Covid-19 response—were never designed to be long-term solutions and were originally scheduled to expire in June 2024.

Aligning with Broader Government Goals

The food security investment complements several other social and economic initiatives undertaken by the Government, including FamilyBoost, which supports working parents with childcare costs. It also aligns with national objectives to enhance school attendance, improve student academic achievement, and address interrelated social issues such as health disparities, unemployment, and community safety.

“Addressing food insecurity also contributes to wider priorities on health, employment, and tackling violence and crime,” Upston noted.

Assessing the Impact and Future Outlook

Understanding the long-term value and effectiveness of these community-based interventions is a key focus for the Government. As part of the $15 million package, $100,000 has been earmarked for impact evaluation research led by MSD. This will help policymakers assess the outcomes of food security programmes and guide future investments.

The Treasury has cautioned that New Zealand’s economic recovery is expected to be slower than initially forecast, reinforcing the necessity of safety net programmes like these. The renewed support signals the Government’s recognition of the enduring pressure on household budgets and its commitment to a more food-secure nation.

Community Response and Outlook

Community organisations and food providers have welcomed the announcement. Many have seen a surge in demand over the past two years, driven not only by inflation but also by rising housing costs and wage stagnation. The funding will help alleviate operational burdens and ensure a stable supply chain for community meal and grocery support.

As economic pressures persist, the extension of funding for food banks represents not just a temporary relief measure, but a broader investment in social resilience, equity, and wellbeing.