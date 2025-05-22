Intense Conflict in Chhattisgarh: CoBRA Commando and Naxalite Casualties in Anti-Maoist Operation

A fierce encounter between a CoBRA commando of the CRPF and Naxalites resulted in casualties during an anti-Maoist operation in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, according to official reports.

The operation is being conducted in Tumrel village, with leadership from the 210th battalion of CRPF's CoBRA unit, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Police's DRG and STF.

Unconfirmed inputs indicate an injury to another CoBRA commando, prompting the deployment of an IAF helicopter for medical evacuation.

