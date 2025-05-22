Left Menu

Intense Conflict in Chhattisgarh: CoBRA Commando and Naxalite Casualties in Anti-Maoist Operation

A CoBRA commando and a Naxalite were killed in an ongoing anti-Maoist operation in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The 210th battalion of CRPF's CoBRA, along with Chhattisgarh Police DRG and STF, is leading the operation. An injured commando is being evacuated by IAF helicopter as per unconfirmed inputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:46 IST
Intense Conflict in Chhattisgarh: CoBRA Commando and Naxalite Casualties in Anti-Maoist Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce encounter between a CoBRA commando of the CRPF and Naxalites resulted in casualties during an anti-Maoist operation in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, according to official reports.

The operation is being conducted in Tumrel village, with leadership from the 210th battalion of CRPF's CoBRA unit, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Police's DRG and STF.

Unconfirmed inputs indicate an injury to another CoBRA commando, prompting the deployment of an IAF helicopter for medical evacuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025