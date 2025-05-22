Intense Conflict in Chhattisgarh: CoBRA Commando and Naxalite Casualties in Anti-Maoist Operation
A CoBRA commando and a Naxalite were killed in an ongoing anti-Maoist operation in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The 210th battalion of CRPF's CoBRA, along with Chhattisgarh Police DRG and STF, is leading the operation. An injured commando is being evacuated by IAF helicopter as per unconfirmed inputs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A fierce encounter between a CoBRA commando of the CRPF and Naxalites resulted in casualties during an anti-Maoist operation in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, according to official reports.
The operation is being conducted in Tumrel village, with leadership from the 210th battalion of CRPF's CoBRA unit, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Police's DRG and STF.
Unconfirmed inputs indicate an injury to another CoBRA commando, prompting the deployment of an IAF helicopter for medical evacuation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woman killed in Pakistani mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district: Officials.
More than 15 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Major Offensive Against Maoists: Security Forces Tighten Grip
Kerala Gears Up for Emergencies: Mock Drills Across 14 Districts
"Pakistan has no sense, has attacked civilians...five Sikhs among 12 killed in cross-border shelling in Poonch": District Gurudwara Committee Chief