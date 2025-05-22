Budget 2025 Prioritizes Justice Sector with Major Funding Injection

In a decisive move to restore public confidence and improve access to justice, New Zealand’s Government has unveiled a major financial commitment in Budget 2025 to tackle persistent delays in the judicial system. Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Courts Minister Nicole McKee announced a $246 million injection over the next four years to modernize and support the country’s courts and legal aid infrastructure.

This announcement marks a significant effort by the coalition Government to reduce the long-standing issue of court backlogs, which have historically delayed justice and compounded trauma for victims and other court participants.

Tackling Delays and Rebuilding Trust

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” stated Mr. Goldsmith, emphasizing the critical need for timely case resolutions. “Waiting months or years for a case to be resolved only adds to the frustration and trauma for victims and, indeed, all court participants. While there has been progress, it’s really important that we keep things moving. This funding will do exactly that.”

Echoing these sentiments, Courts Minister Nicole McKee highlighted the funding’s role in boosting efficiency and transparency across the judicial system. “An efficient court system that delivers timely justice is an important part of the Government’s plan to restore law and order,” she said. “Through Budget 2025, we are making sure we keep our foot on the pedal.”

Where the Funding Will Go

The $246 million allocation will support the continued functioning and enhancement of:

Specialist courts (e.g., Youth, Family, and Māori Land Courts),

The District and senior courts,

The Coroners Court,

Tribunals, and

The legal aid system.

This broad investment is designed not only to address case delays but also to increase the accessibility and functionality of courts across the country, particularly in regions still experiencing lingering post-Covid effects.

Signs of Progress: Stabilization and Reductions

The Ministry of Justice has already reported measurable improvements, indicating the early impact of resource reallocation strategies. As of the year ending 31 March 2025:

81% of cases were disposed of within expected timeframes — a notable stabilization after years of deterioration.

Court backlog cases decreased by 9% to 7,067.

Active cases fell by 3%, now standing at 37,920 — a reduction of 1,074 cases.

Disposals of jury trials in District Courts have reached historically high levels, particularly in Auckland, where the backlog had been most acute. These achievements point to the effectiveness of deploying extra personnel, judges, and administrative support.

Long-Term Vision for Justice

The Government’s vision extends beyond clearing backlogs. It also includes improving the public’s experience of the legal system, ensuring that victims, witnesses, and accused individuals are not caught in lengthy limbo. With continued support, the Government hopes to modernize court processes, implement more digital solutions, and strengthen community-based justice initiatives.

Budget 2025’s justice allocation sends a clear message: restoring law and order starts with ensuring the courts are resourced, respected, and responsive.