Rationing Officer Arrested in Bribery Scandal
A Civil Supplies Department rationing officer, Sagar Sahebrao Varale, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 48,000 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Varale allegedly demanded monthly payments from a complainant who owns four fair-price shops. The ACB apprehended Varale during a sting operation.
- Country:
- India
A rationing officer from the Civil Supplies Department, Sagar Sahebrao Varale, was apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe totalling Rs 48,000, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
The ACB acted on a complaint by a shopkeeper who owns four fair-price outlets. The complainant claimed Varale demanded Rs 2,000 monthly from each shop under his jurisdiction. The total sum demanded amounted to Rs 48,000, which Varale described as a six-month commission.
Following the complaint, the ACB set up an operation and caught Varale red-handed as he allegedly accepted the bribe on May 19, leading to his arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to inspector Rupali Pol from the ACB’s Thane unit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown in Assam: 45 Arrested for Defending Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack
Mumbai Mithi River Desilting Scam: Middlemen Arrested in Rs 65 Crore Racket
Thane Constables Arrested for Illicit Mobile Data Trade
Tribal Child Marriage Crackdown: Arrests in Thane
Mithi River Desilting Scam: Middlemen in Rs 65 Crore Controversy Arrested