Somalia’s Anti-Terrorism Struggles Highlighted in UN Human Rights Expert’s Visit

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, Ben Saul, concluded an official visit to Somalia with a powerful statement acknowledging the country's courageous struggle against extremist threats. In a candid assessment, Saul commended Somalia’s efforts to fight terrorism while raising red flags over severe human rights concerns amid ongoing military and intelligence operations against Al-Shabaab and Daesh.

Commending Somalia’s Multi-Faceted Strategy

During his visit, Saul recognized the Somali government’s significant steps to counter terrorism through a blend of military operations, intelligence activities, deradicalization strategies, and social measures to address the root causes of extremism. These efforts come amid Somalia’s extraordinary constraints—limited resources, fragile state institutions, and ongoing armed conflict.

“I recognise the extensive efforts by the Somali authorities to prevent terrorism,” said Saul, praising their “comprehensive strategy combining law enforcement, military operations, combating violent extremism and addressing the root causes of terrorist recruitment.”

However, he emphasized that these achievements exist within a landscape of formidable challenges, not least among them the lack of security infrastructure and financial resources.

Legal and Judicial Shortcomings Raise Human Rights Alarms

The Special Rapporteur voiced serious concern over Somalia’s expansive counter-terrorism legal framework. He criticized the government’s definition of terrorism as overly broad, cautioning that this ambiguity risks criminalizing acts that fall short of actual terrorism under international standards.

More troubling, Saul noted, is the application of the death penalty for terrorism-related offenses even in cases where no intentional killing occurred. This violates established international norms that restrict the death penalty to the “most serious crimes” involving intentional loss of life.

In addition, Saul highlighted widespread due process violations. He cited reports of arbitrary arrests, prolonged pre-trial detentions without access to legal representation, possible enforced disappearances, excessive use of force, and ill-treatment in detention. Of particular concern was the use of military courts to try terrorism suspects—a process that often lacks the impartiality and procedural safeguards required under international law.

Abuses Against Children and Use of Clan Militias

A particularly grave aspect of Saul’s findings was the widespread abuse of children in conflict zones. Violations include recruitment by armed groups, sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking, maiming, and extrajudicial killings. These acts, he warned, are not only tragic but also violations of international child protection norms.

The deployment of clan-based militias in Somalia’s counterterrorism efforts also drew criticism. While these local forces have aided military operations, Saul warned that the lack of legal frameworks governing their use opens the door to unchecked abuses and undermines the protection of civilian populations.

Press Freedom, Humanitarian Aid, and Civil Society at Risk

Saul’s report outlined the adverse impact of counter-terrorism laws on other areas of Somali society. Humanitarian organizations have struggled to deliver aid, especially in areas controlled by armed groups, due to stringent counter-terrorism financing laws that restrict funds and supplies. These restrictions, Saul warned, threaten the lives of countless civilians dependent on outside aid.

The legal environment has also stifled media freedom. Journalists reporting on security issues have been harassed, arrested, or censored under vague anti-terrorism laws. Civil society organizations (CSOs), which often operate as watchdogs and human rights defenders, face a similar climate of fear and repression.

Path Forward: Accountability, Oversight, and International Support

In his recommendations, Saul urged Somali authorities to strengthen accountability mechanisms for counter-terrorism actors, including the police, military, and intelligence agencies. He advocated for independent oversight bodies, improved prison conditions, and fair trial procedures—especially in terrorism-related cases.

He also called for the creation and proper funding of rehabilitation and reintegration programs, particularly for women and children formerly associated with extremist groups, including survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

Finally, the UN expert urged international donors to maintain political and financial backing for Somalia. He expressed concern over recent reductions in foreign aid, which threaten to derail progress at a time when the country stands at a crossroads.

“This is a critical moment for Somalia,” Saul concluded. “Sustained international engagement is essential to support national efforts to build lasting peace, strengthen rule of law, and protect human rights while countering terrorism.”

A comprehensive report on Saul’s findings will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2026, offering a detailed roadmap for reform and international cooperation.