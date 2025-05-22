Left Menu

ICC Prosecutors Press to Uphold Arrest Warrants Against Israeli Leaders

ICC prosecutors have urged judges to maintain arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, despite Israel's challenge to the court’s jurisdiction. The accusations involve war crimes, including using starvation as warfare. Israel denies the charges and questions the ICC's authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious legal battle, International Criminal Court prosecutors are pushing to preserve arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. The warrants stem from charges of war crimes, particularly the alleged use of starvation as a warfare tactic during operations in Gaza.

The call to uphold these warrants comes as the ICC reevaluates its jurisdiction over Gaza and the West Bank, amid Israel's vehement opposition. The claims, which Israel denies, suggest that Netanyahu and Gallant restricted humanitarian aid and targeted civilians in campaigns against Hamas.

Despite Israel's assertion that the ICC lacks jurisdiction, prosecutors argue for the continuation of their investigation. Meanwhile, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan is on temporary leave due to unrelated misconduct allegations. The legal wrangling highlights the complex international justice landscape and the challenges of prosecuting alleged war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

