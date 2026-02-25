Left Menu

Strengthening Strategic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to Israel highlights the strengthening of India-Israel relations, focusing on strategic partnerships in defense, technology, and trade. This visit aims to solidify bonds, enhance cooperation, and address regional and global challenges, with a strong emphasis on innovation and mutual growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a red-carpet welcome in Israel on Wednesday, marking his second visit to the nation in nine years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara greeted Modi at Ben Gurion Airport. The visit will address strategic partnerships and regional issues.

The Indo-Israeli relationship, elevated to a strategic partnership since Modi's first visit in 2017, aims to foster growth in defense, technology, and trade. The Indian leader is set to address Israel's parliament and engage in comprehensive talks with Netanyahu to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Amid Middle East tensions, Modi expressed confidence in strengthening ties, discussing military, scientific, and economic ventures. Notable developments include defense agreements and talks on a Free Trade Agreement, with both countries keen on furthering their robust partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

