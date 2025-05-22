Law and Order Chaos: Unraveling Crime and Corruption in Patna

On Thursday, an incident occurred in Patna's Ranitalab area where three individuals were shot by unidentified bikers during a cricket match award ceremony, according to the local police.

Officials report that the shooting took place early in the morning, injuring three individuals who were subsequently hospitalized and identified as Anjani Singh, Dharmendra, and Raja Kumar. The police have launched an investigation and a manhunt for the assailants.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the ruling government, alleging a collapse of law and order in Bihar. He accused the police of misconduct and highlighted recent issues in government hospitals, linking them to broader governance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)