Key Security Discussions in Ladakh: Army Commander Meets Governor

Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, engaged in significant discussions regarding the security status of the Ladakh region with Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (Retd.) in Leh on Thursday.

Assuming the role of the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command from May 1, Lt. General Sharma took this opportunity to assess regional security concerns.

Joining him were GOC 14 Corps Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla and various officials from the Northern Command, who paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor, as confirmed by the Ladakh LG's office on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)