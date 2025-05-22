Left Menu

Key Security Discussions in Ladakh: Army Commander Meets Governor

Northern Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, met Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig B D Mishra (Retd.) in Leh to discuss security. Lt. Gen. Sharma took command of the Northern Command on May 1. The meeting included GOC 14 Corps Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla and other Northern Command officials.

Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, engaged in significant discussions regarding the security status of the Ladakh region with Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (Retd.) in Leh on Thursday.

Assuming the role of the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command from May 1, Lt. General Sharma took this opportunity to assess regional security concerns.

Joining him were GOC 14 Corps Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla and various officials from the Northern Command, who paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor, as confirmed by the Ladakh LG's office on social media platform X.

