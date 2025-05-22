PM Modi Unveils ₹26,000 Crore Development Projects in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

On a landmark day in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi unveiled, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth an estimated ₹26,000 crore. Addressing a massive gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed dignitaries and attendees from 18 states and union territories, including several Governors, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Members of Parliament, many of whom joined the event online. He emphasized the nationwide importance of the event and extended greetings to citizens across India.

Before arriving at the function, PM Modi visited the revered Karni Mata Temple, a gesture he said infused him with spiritual strength and renewed his commitment to India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation. He congratulated the people on the launch of these transformative infrastructure projects, positioning them as pivotal for India’s rapid modernization.

Transforming India’s Infrastructure Landscape

PM Modi noted the monumental shift in India’s infrastructure sector over the past 11 years. He highlighted the massive investments—six times more than previous years—being poured into infrastructure such as roads, airports, railways, and bridges. These efforts, he said, have attracted global attention and elevated India's status on the world stage.

Examples of India’s engineering prowess were cited: the awe-inspiring Chenab Bridge in the north, the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam, the Atal Setu in Mumbai, and the Pamban Bridge in the south. These projects symbolize India's regional connectivity and engineering evolution.

The Prime Minister placed special emphasis on India's expanding rail network. He spotlighted new train categories—Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat—as symbols of India's modern ambitions. Over 70 Vande Bharat routes now connect various regions, including remote parts of the country.

He revealed that more than 34,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid, and hundreds of overbridges and underpasses constructed. All unmanned level crossings on broad gauge lines have been eliminated, significantly improving safety.

Modern Railway Stations as Cultural Landmarks

PM Modi highlighted the ongoing transformation of Indian railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. Over 100 stations have already been upgraded, blending architectural modernization with regional heritage. Stations like Mandalgarh in Rajasthan reflect Rajput grandeur, Thawe in Bihar showcases local deity Maa Thawewali and Madhubani art, and Orchha in Madhya Pradesh evokes the sanctity of Lord Ram. In the south, Srirangam station draws from the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, and in Gujarat, Dakor station honors Ranchhodrai Ji.

These stations are not just transit points but cultural and artistic icons that boost tourism and local employment. Modi urged citizens to treat these stations with respect, emphasizing cleanliness and care.

Empowering Lives Through Infrastructure

Beyond symbolic importance, PM Modi stressed the real-world impact of infrastructure development. Investments translate directly into jobs and economic opportunities, especially for small vendors, transport workers, and local businesses. Farmers benefit from faster market access, reduced spoilage, and expanded markets. Enhanced connectivity, he said, attracts industries and boosts tourism, directly impacting household incomes and youth employment.

Rajasthan has particularly benefited from these advancements. Over the last 11 years, ₹70,000 crore has been invested in the state’s road network, and ₹10,000 crore is planned for railway development this year alone—a 15-fold increase since 2014. A new train connecting Bikaner to Mumbai was flagged off during the event, further enhancing inter-city connectivity.

In addition, several health, water supply, and electricity projects were launched, aimed at uplifting both urban and rural communities. These are designed to create localized employment and reduce migration.

Boosting Industry and Energy Security in Rajasthan

Industrial development in Rajasthan has accelerated under both Union and State governments. PM Modi lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma in crafting pro-industry policies. He forecasted international acclaim for local products such as Bikaneri Bhujia and Rasgullas, which are integral to the state’s food processing sector.

Highlighting energy infrastructure, Modi pointed to the nearing completion of the Barmer refinery and the strategic six-lane Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, which connects multiple districts in Rajasthan. He also emphasized the near-completion of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a project set to be a game-changer for logistics and commerce.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, over 40,000 Rajasthan households now generate their own solar electricity, leading to zero electricity bills and income from surplus power.

Securing the Nation: Operation Sindoor and India’s New Strategic Doctrine

The Prime Minister’s address also focused on national security in light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Condemning the attack, Modi revealed details of India’s robust military response under “Operation Sindoor”, which neutralized nine terrorist hideouts within 22 minutes of the attack. He declared this a demonstration of India's new resolve and military precision.

He established three critical tenets of India's anti-terror strategy:

India will respond to every terrorist attack with a decisive strike. Nuclear threats will not deter India's actions. No distinction will be made between terrorists and state sponsors of terrorism.

Modi emphasized that Pakistan, long using terrorism as a tool, has now faced the consequences in military and economic terms. He cited the example of Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase being disabled and stated that Nal Airport in Bikaner, which Pakistan tried to target, remained unharmed.

He made it clear that there would be no trade or dialogue with Pakistan, except on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “India’s water, blood, and borders are sacred”, he said, and warned of further economic isolation for Pakistan if terrorist activities continue.

Balancing Growth with Security: A Vision for a New India

Concluding his speech, PM Modi underscored the dual pillars of a developed India: security and prosperity. He stated that balanced development—whether in infrastructure, industry, or national defense—forms the foundation of India’s rise as a global power. From the deserts of Rajasthan to the Himalayas in the north, every region is being empowered.

Standing on the historic land of Bikaner, PM Modi reaffirmed his oath to uphold India’s honor: “I will not let the country fall. I will not let the country bow.” His address was not just a message to the Indian people, but a signal to the world that India is bold, capable, and unyielding in its pursuit of greatness.