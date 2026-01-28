Nitin Nabin Sounds Alarm on National Security Threats in West Bengal

Nitin Nabin, BJP President, accused the TMC government in West Bengal of jeopardizing national security by supporting infiltration and voter harassment during the electoral roll scrutiny.

Speaking at a public meeting in Durgapur, Nabin highlighted alleged TMC efforts to alter the state's demographic profile, a move he termed as a 'serious threat.' He accused state officials of intimidation and corruption.

Nabin also lamented stalled industrial growth and criticized the TMC for lawlessness and discrimination against religious practices, calling for an intensified BJP presence to ensure a 'golden Bengal' under a 'double-engine government.'

(With inputs from agencies.)