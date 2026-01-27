Mamata Banerjee Warns of Electoral Unrest Amid Industrial Growth in West Bengal

Amid growing industrial ventures, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a cautionary note about potential unrest being fomented for the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking at a meeting with industrialists at the state secretariat, Banerjee stressed the importance of communal harmony despite electoral provocations.

Without naming specific entities, the Chief Minister pointed to efforts aimed at disturbing the state's peace for electoral advantage. With Assembly elections imminent, Banerjee called for peace, ensuring that Bengal remains a region belonging to all its people across communities.

Highlighting industrial achievements, Banerjee cited successful infrastructure projects and assured that the industrial environment remains strike-free and welcoming, with ongoing initiatives to address unemployment and poverty. She also addressed the issue of migrant worker harassment and offered assurances of opportunities within West Bengal.

