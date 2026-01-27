Odisha Ushers in New Era of Industrial Growth with Hindalco Launches

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated India's pioneering Flat Rolled Products (FRP) unit and a distinguished battery foil manufacturing base by Hindalco in Sambalpur district. With a promising investment of Rs 21,162 crore for Aditya Aluminium Smelter, the projects are set to revolutionize the state's industrial landscape.

Hindalco's fresh ventures, valued at Rs 26,996 crore, are anticipated to create over 5,000 job opportunities, boosting downstream manufacturing and new livelihoods. The newly launched facilities will indigenize materials for 100 GWh cell manufacturing capacity, forming a comprehensive aluminium value chain, bridging primary metal to advanced electric mobility, defence, and energy applications.

The state's expansion plan is looked upon to slash the 40% current import dependence on flat-rolled aluminium. Chief Minister Majhi emphasizes people-first development, linking industrial growth to tangible benefits in employment, education, and healthcare. The venue also hosted the 25th CII Enterprise Odisha Exhibition, spotlighting Odisha's industrial prowess and cultural richness with a grand drone show.

