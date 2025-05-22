Stalemate Over Chagos: UK Court Blocks Sovereignty Transfer to Mauritius

The quest to transfer the sovereignty of the contested Chagos Islands from the UK to Mauritius faced a significant obstacle as a British court intervened hours before a scheduled agreement. The move was prompted by displaced Chagossian women who feared losing their chance to return home after the handover.

Originally, the UK had consented to hand over the Indian Ocean archipelago, home to the crucial naval and bomber base at Diego Garcia, leasing it back for 99 years. However, an injunction from High Court judge Julian Goose paused this plan, citing concerns over the finality of such a significant territorial transition.

While the British government asserts that the deal secures vital national security interests, critics label it a retreat from sovereignty. Meanwhile, Chagossians who were displaced decades ago continue to await a resolution that may allow their return, as geopolitical and legal complexities prolong their struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)