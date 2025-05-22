Indian Railways a Symbol of National Identity and Progress, Says Dr. Pemmasani

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, underlined the pivotal role of Indian Railways in shaping not just the economic, but also the cultural and national identity of India. He made these remarks while addressing a virtual event commemorating the inauguration of the redeveloped Sullurupeta railway station in Andhra Pradesh. The station's revitalization is part of the Government of India’s ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Dr. Pemmasani highlighted that Indian Railways is far more than just a means of transport. “It is a part of our heritage and a symbol of unity. The Indian Railways carry more than two crore passengers every single day, making it one of the most significant lifelines in the country. It also stands as one of the largest employers globally, underpinning the livelihoods of lakhs of Indian families,” he emphasized.

Infrastructure: The New Symbol of National Confidence

The Minister emphasized a paradigm shift in India’s approach to infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Infrastructure today is not just about convenience; it is about instilling confidence. The transformation of railway stations into world-class infrastructure is a reflection of India’s aspirations,” said Dr. Pemmasani.

He added that the vision is not just to improve transportation but to create smart, accessible, and efficient urban spaces. “Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, Indian Railways has been strategically placed at the heart of the nation’s development agenda. The objective is clear: transform rail infrastructure, enrich the passenger experience, and synchronize railway stations with India’s evolving urban environment,” he stated.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Reimagining 1,300 Stations

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme represents a major leap in infrastructure planning, aimed at revamping over 1,300 railway stations across India. The recently redeveloped Sullurupeta station is a flagship example of this initiative. Dr. Pemmasani informed that the station’s overhaul was completed at a cost of ₹14.5 crore. Strategically located in the sacred district of Tirupati, Sullurupeta is not only a crucial stop for pilgrims but also serves as the nearest railway station to Sriharikota—home to India’s premier spaceport and ISRO’s launch site.

Unprecedented Growth in Andhra Pradesh’s Railway Network

Reflecting on the broader railway development in Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Pemmasani revealed that the last 11 years have witnessed unprecedented investments and upgrades in the state’s railway infrastructure. The budget allocation for Andhra Pradesh in the 2025–26 fiscal stands at ₹9,417 crore—more than ten times the average allocation between 2009 and 2014.

Some key achievements over the past decade include:

New rail lines: 414 km added

Doubling of lines: 1,217 km completed

Electrification: 3,748 km of tracks electrified

He further noted that 41 railway projects, with a cumulative worth of ₹34,700 crore, have been sanctioned in the state during this period.

Andhra Pradesh Leads in Station Redevelopment

Andhra Pradesh stands out as a front-runner in the execution of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Dr. Pemmasani announced that 73 stations across the state are currently undergoing redevelopment under the program, the highest for any state under this initiative. This ambitious endeavor aims to provide passengers with modern amenities, clean surroundings, improved accessibility, and a station environment that reflects the pride of the region.

Railways as Agents of Transformation

Dr. Pemmasani concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to continuing this momentum. He emphasized that a robust and modern railway network is vital for inclusive national development and economic empowerment. With strategic investments, state-of-the-art designs, and a people-centric approach, Indian Railways is steadily transforming into a symbol of a new, confident, and self-reliant India.