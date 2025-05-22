In an effort to solidify France's standing in Southeast Asia, President Emmanuel Macron is set to embark on a diplomatic tour. With tensions high between global powers, Macron aims to position France and Europe as steadfast partners, free of the coercion often associated with U.S. and Chinese influence.

The French president's itinerary includes Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore, marking a significant diplomatic outreach effort. Amid global trade uncertainties, France seeks to highlight its commitment to international cooperation and rules-based trade, setting itself apart from the combative approaches of other major nations.

Macron's mission also involves addressing misconceptions about Europe's role in international conflicts and advocating for a balanced perspective, particularly in regions like Gaza and Ukraine. His stance on Israel has been increasingly critical, aiming to resonate across Muslim-majority countries like Indonesia, reinforcing France's broader diplomatic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)