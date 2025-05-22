Major IPS Transfers Shake Up Maharashtra Police Leadership

The Maharashtra government has initiated a significant reshuffling of 21 Indian Police Service officers in the rank of superintendents, impacting strategic roles across the state. Among the notable transfers is Somay Munde, who led an acclaimed anti-Naxal operation, now appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In a move reflecting broader changes, Archit Chandak, earlier sustaining injuries during communal tensions in Nagpur, has been named the Superintendent of Police in Akola. The order, issued by the state home department, includes notable changes across 12 districts.

This reshuffling aims to streamline district operations and enhance response capabilities in Maharashtra, ensuring a proactive approach to maintaining law and order amidst varying challenges. Other significant transfers include shifts in Mumbai, Thane, and Nagpur, reshaping the administrative fabric of the state's police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)