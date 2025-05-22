Macron and Xi Collaborate on Cognac Conundrum

French President Emmanuel Macron and China's President Xi Jinping engaged in a crucial discussion over the cognac trade issue during a recent phone call. The two leaders are determined to advance on the matter expeditiously, as highlighted in a social media post by President Macron on Thursday.

In a show of diplomatic engagement, Macron reached out to Xi just before his scheduled visit to Southeast Asia. During their conversation, Macron underscored his support for Chinese investments in France, ensuring a warm welcome for such economic collaborations.

However, Macron stressed the importance of equitable business conditions for companies operating in both France and China. This emphasis on fairness is seen as pivotal to maintaining robust economic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)