Left Menu

Gaza's Starvation Crisis: Humanitarian Aid Urgently Needed

The Palestinian health minister announced that 29 children in Gaza have died recently from starvation-related causes, and thousands more are in danger. The U.N. aid chief warned that 14,000 babies could face death if aid is not provided immediately, highlighting the grave humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:52 IST
Gaza's Starvation Crisis: Humanitarian Aid Urgently Needed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a distressing revelation, the Palestinian health minister has reported the deaths of 29 children in recent days in Gaza due to starvation-related causes, underscoring a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Majed Abu Ramadan, the Palestinian health minister, expressed growing concern over the deteriorating conditions, stating that thousands of children remain at significant risk of malnutrition and potential death.

The urgency of the situation was further emphasized by the U.N. aid chief's warning that as many as 14,000 infants could perish without prompt humanitarian intervention, highlighting a haunting estimation of the crisis's potential scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025