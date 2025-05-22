Gaza's Starvation Crisis: Humanitarian Aid Urgently Needed

In a distressing revelation, the Palestinian health minister has reported the deaths of 29 children in recent days in Gaza due to starvation-related causes, underscoring a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Majed Abu Ramadan, the Palestinian health minister, expressed growing concern over the deteriorating conditions, stating that thousands of children remain at significant risk of malnutrition and potential death.

The urgency of the situation was further emphasized by the U.N. aid chief's warning that as many as 14,000 infants could perish without prompt humanitarian intervention, highlighting a haunting estimation of the crisis's potential scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)