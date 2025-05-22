Gaza's Starvation Crisis: Humanitarian Aid Urgently Needed
The Palestinian health minister announced that 29 children in Gaza have died recently from starvation-related causes, and thousands more are in danger. The U.N. aid chief warned that 14,000 babies could face death if aid is not provided immediately, highlighting the grave humanitarian crisis in the region.
In a distressing revelation, the Palestinian health minister has reported the deaths of 29 children in recent days in Gaza due to starvation-related causes, underscoring a deepening humanitarian crisis.
Majed Abu Ramadan, the Palestinian health minister, expressed growing concern over the deteriorating conditions, stating that thousands of children remain at significant risk of malnutrition and potential death.
The urgency of the situation was further emphasized by the U.N. aid chief's warning that as many as 14,000 infants could perish without prompt humanitarian intervention, highlighting a haunting estimation of the crisis's potential scale.
