Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found in Suitcase on Railway Tracks
A woman's body was found in a suitcase on railway tracks near Chandapura. Police believe she was strangled and pushed from a moving train. Investigations are underway with six teams assigned to the case. No signs of rape or other injuries were found on the body.
- Country:
- India
A woman was found dead, her body stuffed in a suitcase, on the railway tracks near Chandapura, officials reported on Thursday. The suitcase was abandoned close to Surya city.
Authorities suspect her murder took place elsewhere and that her body was discarded from a train. 'The victim was strangled and likely ejected from a moving train,' confirmed Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police C K Baba. Efforts to identify her are in progress with six investigative teams on the case.
Initial examinations found no evidence of sexual assault or other injuries. A murder case has been filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita against unidentified individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
