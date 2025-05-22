Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found in Suitcase on Railway Tracks

A woman's body was found in a suitcase on railway tracks near Chandapura. Police believe she was strangled and pushed from a moving train. Investigations are underway with six teams assigned to the case. No signs of rape or other injuries were found on the body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:08 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Woman Found in Suitcase on Railway Tracks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was found dead, her body stuffed in a suitcase, on the railway tracks near Chandapura, officials reported on Thursday. The suitcase was abandoned close to Surya city.

Authorities suspect her murder took place elsewhere and that her body was discarded from a train. 'The victim was strangled and likely ejected from a moving train,' confirmed Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police C K Baba. Efforts to identify her are in progress with six investigative teams on the case.

Initial examinations found no evidence of sexual assault or other injuries. A murder case has been filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita against unidentified individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025