Left Menu

Japan Stands Firm with India Against Terrorism

Japan has asserted its stance against terrorism, expressing solidarity with India in countering such threats. During discussions with an Indian delegation, Japan's Foreign Minister emphasized the global need to combat terrorism. The dialogue followed the Pahalgam terror attack, enhancing bilateral ties and supporting India's anti-terrorism measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:23 IST
Japan Stands Firm with India Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has reiterated its commitment to fight terrorism alongside India, emphasizing the need for a united global front against such threats. This was declared by Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during talks with an Indian Parliamentary delegation, aiming to strengthen international solidarity in terrorism countermeasures.

The Indian delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, visited Tokyo as part of outreach efforts to gather international support following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, has fueled tensions between India and Pakistan, further necessitating collaborative global actions against terrorism.

During the meetings, Japan emphasized their appreciation for India's restrained response post-attack and assured continued support. Conversations further highlighted the need for accountability and justice for those involved in orchestrating terrorist activities, strengthening international partnerships against such global threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025