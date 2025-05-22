Japan Stands Firm with India Against Terrorism

Japan has reiterated its commitment to fight terrorism alongside India, emphasizing the need for a united global front against such threats. This was declared by Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during talks with an Indian Parliamentary delegation, aiming to strengthen international solidarity in terrorism countermeasures.

The Indian delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, visited Tokyo as part of outreach efforts to gather international support following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, has fueled tensions between India and Pakistan, further necessitating collaborative global actions against terrorism.

During the meetings, Japan emphasized their appreciation for India's restrained response post-attack and assured continued support. Conversations further highlighted the need for accountability and justice for those involved in orchestrating terrorist activities, strengthening international partnerships against such global threats.

