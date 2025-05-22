Italy’s Landmark Ruling on Same-Sex Parental Rights
Italy's Constitutional Court ruled that both women in a same-sex partnership can be recognized as parents on a birth certificate, expanding parental rights beyond biological mothers. The ruling was met with rejoicing from LGBTQ+ advocates, though it faced criticism from those supporting traditional family structures.
Italy's Constitutional Court has made a landmark decision, allowing two women to be recognized as parents on a child's birth certificate. This ruling extends parental rights beyond the biological mother in families with same-sex partners, ensuring legal acknowledgment and responsibilities are shared equally.
The decision has been celebrated by LGBTQ+ advocates who see it as a significant advancement in parental rights equality. However, it drew criticism from the Pro Life and Family association, which argues that the decision undermines traditional family structures and creates confusion for children born to same-sex parents.
This ruling challenges the existing 2004 law, which allowed only biological mothers to be recorded on birth certificates. Recent policies by Italy's far-right government have enforced these restrictions more strictly, as part of their campaign to uphold traditional family values and restrict surrogacy.
