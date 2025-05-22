Karnataka Cabinet Renames Ramanagara as 'Bengaluru South'

The Karnataka Cabinet has officially decided to rename Ramanagara district to 'Bengaluru South.' The announcement came on Thursday with an assurance that Ramanagara will continue to serve as the district headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that efforts to preserve Bengaluru's historical identity prompted the move. "The district was originally part of Bengaluru," Shivakumar remarked. "All necessary protocols have been observed, and a formal order will be issued shortly," he added.

This decision, though celebrated by some, faced criticism from the opposition, particularly concerning regional development. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, whose political roots are in the area, warned of potential protests. Despite these criticisms, Shivakumar dismissed concerns, emphasizing that the decision is a state subject.

(With inputs from agencies.)