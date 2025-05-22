Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Renames Ramanagara as 'Bengaluru South'

The Karnataka Cabinet approved renaming Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South.' Despite the name change, Ramanagara will remain the district headquarters. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, a key proponent of the change, highlighted its historic connection to Bengaluru. Opposition concerns focused on developmental impacts of the rename.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Cabinet has officially decided to rename Ramanagara district to 'Bengaluru South.' The announcement came on Thursday with an assurance that Ramanagara will continue to serve as the district headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that efforts to preserve Bengaluru's historical identity prompted the move. "The district was originally part of Bengaluru," Shivakumar remarked. "All necessary protocols have been observed, and a formal order will be issued shortly," he added.

This decision, though celebrated by some, faced criticism from the opposition, particularly concerning regional development. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, whose political roots are in the area, warned of potential protests. Despite these criticisms, Shivakumar dismissed concerns, emphasizing that the decision is a state subject.

(With inputs from agencies.)

