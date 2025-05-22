Delhi's Monsoon Preparedness: A Race Against Waterlogging

In a bid to combat potential monsoon-induced flooding, Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary, has instructed the heads of the Public Works and flood control departments to conduct a thorough inspection of the city's drainage systems.

The move comes as the Delhi government emphasizes accountability among its officials, warning that they will be held responsible if waterlogging occurs in identified areas this season.

Both departments are urged to coordinate closely to ensure the desilting of major drains by the end of May, as the city prepares for the onset of the monsoon by late June.

(With inputs from agencies.)