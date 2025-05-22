Delhi's Monsoon Preparedness: A Race Against Waterlogging
Navin Kumar Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary, has tasked senior officials to inspect Delhi's drains as part of monsoon preparations. The PWD aims to complete drain desilting by May. The government warns of accountability for waterlogging, pressing departments to work together against potential flooding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to combat potential monsoon-induced flooding, Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary, has instructed the heads of the Public Works and flood control departments to conduct a thorough inspection of the city's drainage systems.
The move comes as the Delhi government emphasizes accountability among its officials, warning that they will be held responsible if waterlogging occurs in identified areas this season.
Both departments are urged to coordinate closely to ensure the desilting of major drains by the end of May, as the city prepares for the onset of the monsoon by late June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- monsoon
- Choudhary
- waterlogging
- drains
- PWD
- irrigation
- flood control
- engineers
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Records Astounding Revenue Surge
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: PWD Officials Arrested in Bribery Case
Captain Polyplast Reports Robust Growth, Eyes Expansion in Solar and Irrigation Sectors
Delhi PWD Amplifies Flood Control with CCTV Surveillance
Debacle in Kaleshwaram: A Lesson in Irrigation Failures