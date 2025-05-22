Left Menu

Delhi's Monsoon Preparedness: A Race Against Waterlogging

Navin Kumar Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary, has tasked senior officials to inspect Delhi's drains as part of monsoon preparations. The PWD aims to complete drain desilting by May. The government warns of accountability for waterlogging, pressing departments to work together against potential flooding.

  Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat potential monsoon-induced flooding, Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary, has instructed the heads of the Public Works and flood control departments to conduct a thorough inspection of the city's drainage systems.

The move comes as the Delhi government emphasizes accountability among its officials, warning that they will be held responsible if waterlogging occurs in identified areas this season.

Both departments are urged to coordinate closely to ensure the desilting of major drains by the end of May, as the city prepares for the onset of the monsoon by late June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

