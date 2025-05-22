Fleeing Violence: Syrian Refugees Seek Shelter Among the Dead in Lebanon

In the wake of violence, hundreds of Syrian refugees have fled to northern Lebanon, seeking shelter behind a partially constructed mosque. These refugees, predominantly from Syria's Alawite minority, have been forced to live among graves, enduring harsh conditions to escape sectarian conflict.

The influx of refugees coincides with a time of dwindling aid, as USAID funding cuts impact relief operations. Without adequate resources, the refugees face grim realities, from a lack of sanitation to insufficient shelter, as humanitarian organizations struggle to provide essential support.

The plight worsens with the challenge of children's education, and as aid resources dwindle, the needs of the refugees, multiplied by harsh conditions and a lack of infrastructure, remain largely unmet, raising concerns over their future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)