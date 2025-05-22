Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Decade-Long Mystery in India

A 37-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, on suspicion of being a Myanmar national living illegally in India, police announced on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Sahil, was detained on Wednesday following a routine vehicle inspection at Bada Chauraha, according to Ashutosh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali).

Sahil was flagged for further questioning due to his inability to converse in Hindi, triggering police suspicion about his nationality. During rigorous interrogation, Sahil allegedly admitted to entering India illegally ten years ago via Bangladesh. His Aadhaar card from Shuklaganj, Unnao, was found to be misleading.

Sahil informed authorities of his initial arrival at a Cox's Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh, where he stayed for over three years before entering India through Assam with the aid of touts, for a fee of Rs 1,200.

Post-arrest, a police raid on his Shuklaganj residence revealed his sister, brother-in-law, and other family members missing, all suspected Myanmar nationals. An investigation is ongoing to determine their method of entry and residence in India sans valid paperwork.

Charges against Sahil include sections for cheating and forgery under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alongside pertinent clauses of the Foreigners Act.

