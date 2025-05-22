Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap: A Timber of Hope

Russia has presented Ukraine with a list of 1,000 prisoners of war, marking a significant step in a proposed exchange deal. According to Russia's Interfax news agency, the Kremlin disclosed this movement on Thursday.

The Kremlin looks forward to Ukraine presenting its corresponding list, stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. This move is the initial product of the first direct dialogue between the two conflicting nations in over three years, which convened in Istanbul earlier this month.

These negotiations may pave the way for easing tensions and fostering a diplomatic route forward, highlighting a pivotal moment in Russia-Ukraine relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)