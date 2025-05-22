Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap: A Timber of Hope

Russia has provided Ukraine with a list of 1,000 prisoners of war for a potential exchange, as per the Kremlin. This development follows direct talks between the two nations that occurred in Istanbul, marking the first in over three years. Ukraine is expected to reciprocate with its own list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:43 IST
Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap: A Timber of Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has presented Ukraine with a list of 1,000 prisoners of war, marking a significant step in a proposed exchange deal. According to Russia's Interfax news agency, the Kremlin disclosed this movement on Thursday.

The Kremlin looks forward to Ukraine presenting its corresponding list, stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. This move is the initial product of the first direct dialogue between the two conflicting nations in over three years, which convened in Istanbul earlier this month.

These negotiations may pave the way for easing tensions and fostering a diplomatic route forward, highlighting a pivotal moment in Russia-Ukraine relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025