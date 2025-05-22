Left Menu

Operation Bullet: Delhi Police Cracks Down on Motorcycle Thefts

Delhi Police arrested two alleged vehicle thieves, recovering 10 high-end motorcycles. Under 'Operation Bullet', police targeted rising thefts of premium bikes like Royal Enfields. Accused Pankaj and Taslim were nabbed following a tip-off, leading to raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh uncovering nine additional stolen bikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:38 IST
Operation Bullet: Delhi Police Cracks Down on Motorcycle Thefts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended two suspects and seized 10 high-end motorcycles valued at approximately Rs 13 lakh in outer-north Delhi. The accused, Pankaj and Taslim, were known to police with prior involvements in similar crimes.

The arrests were part of 'Operation Bullet', an initiative aimed at tackling the surge in thefts of premium motorcycles, particularly Royal Enfield models. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan confirmed the operation's success, revealing that the accused were caught after a calculated investigation and a tip-off near Bhalswa Lake.

Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to several thefts, directing officials to various stolen bikes, resulting in subsequent raids across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The accused employed direct wiring tactics to start the motorcycles, routinely breaking handle locks, and in one instance, were unsuccessful in a related burglary attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025