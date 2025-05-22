Operation Bullet: Delhi Police Cracks Down on Motorcycle Thefts

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended two suspects and seized 10 high-end motorcycles valued at approximately Rs 13 lakh in outer-north Delhi. The accused, Pankaj and Taslim, were known to police with prior involvements in similar crimes.

The arrests were part of 'Operation Bullet', an initiative aimed at tackling the surge in thefts of premium motorcycles, particularly Royal Enfield models. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan confirmed the operation's success, revealing that the accused were caught after a calculated investigation and a tip-off near Bhalswa Lake.

Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to several thefts, directing officials to various stolen bikes, resulting in subsequent raids across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The accused employed direct wiring tactics to start the motorcycles, routinely breaking handle locks, and in one instance, were unsuccessful in a related burglary attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)