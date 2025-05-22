Crackdown in Odisha: Police Nab 12 Criminals in Arms Seizure Drive

In a sweeping crackdown on crime, Odisha Police successfully arrested 12 criminals with past offenses on Thursday, seizing a cache of six country-made pistols during an extensive drive against anti-social activities.

Under the jurisdiction of four police stations within the Berhampur district, the police operation, overseen by IGP Southern Range Niti Sekhar, reported the capture of the anti-social group and the recovery of firearms.

Summing up the operation's outcomes, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M. highlighted that police action led to the arrests of numerous history-sheeters, a notable achievement marking the confiscation of 31 firearms and over 100 rounds of ammunition from the district in recent weeks.

