Shooting Incident at CIA HQ: Suspect in Custody

Security guards at the CIA headquarters near Washington, D.C. opened fire on a woman outside the gates early Thursday, then took her into custody. The agency has not disclosed if she was hit by gunfire. The incident follows the unrelated killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington.

Updated: 22-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, security personnel at the CIA headquarters near Washington, D.C., opened fire on an individual outside the main gates, subsequently placing the person in custody, according to the agency's statement.

The suspect, identified as a woman by a source familiar with the incident, was engaged by the security staff. The CIA spokesperson refrained from disclosing whether the gunfire struck the individual or providing further details, except to confirm the suspect's custody status.

The incident unfolded at approximately 4 a.m. local time, as per a Fairfax police spokesperson. The CIA temporarily closed its main gate at the Langley location, advising employees to find alternative routes. This event occurred just after the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in a separate Washington incident, with no indications of a connection.

