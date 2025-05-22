Syrian Kurds Push for Autonomy Amid Political Negotiations

Amidst ongoing political tensions, Syrian Kurdish parties have announced plans to send a delegation to Damascus to negotiate their region's future. The dominant faction, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), is spearheading these talks.

Kurdish demands for regional autonomy have become a contentious issue in the new Syrian political landscape, opposed by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and neighboring Turkey. The Kurdish groups' recent vision for unifying their regions addresses administrative and political goals within a federal framework.

Despite challenges, including unilateral actions by Damascus, the Kurds remain committed to discussions. They aim to ensure safety and security in the region, with Turkey closely monitoring developments due to its concerns over the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK).

(With inputs from agencies.)