Supreme Court Intervenes in Gender Discrimination Case in Indian Air Force
The Supreme Court has intervened in favor of Wing Commander Nikita Pandey, directing the Centre and Indian Air Force not to discharge her from service. Despite her significant contributions to operations, Pandey was denied permanent commission. The court emphasized accommodating competent personnel without compromising on merit.
A landmark decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday halted the release of Wing Commander Nikita Pandey from the Indian Air Force (IAF), addressing ongoing gender discrimination claims. Pandey, who played significant roles in key operations, had been denied permanent commission despite her expertise and commendable service history.
Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh guided the Centre and IAF to reassess the situation, reflecting on critical issues impacting Short Service Commission officers' career trajectories. They argued that the lack of a guaranteed permanent commission after years of dedication could adversely affect the morale of the forces.
While Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy defended Pandey's credentials and contributions, the government represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati cited merit-based limitations for permanent commission decisions. The case has now been adjourned, with further hearings scheduled, keeping Pandey temporarily in service.
