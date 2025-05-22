Delhi Court Issues Warrant Over Tihar Jail's Non-Compliance in AgustaWestland Case

A Delhi court has taken a firm stance, issuing bailable warrants against a Tihar Jail superintendent who failed to address jailed middleman Christian Michel James' plea in the AgustaWestland case. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal has summoned the official on May 29 to provide an explanation for the non-compliance.

The plea in question seeks a reassessment of an inquiry report from August 29, 2019, concerning security measures for James while in custody. James disputes the report's findings, which stated no life threat existed for him in Tihar Jail. Authorities refute his claims of being housed with a dangerous inmate with multiple complaints.

James was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 after allegations surfaced regarding financial misconduct in a VVIP helicopter purchase from AgustaWestland. As one of the three middlemen investigated in the case, his legal battles continue amidst serious charges by the CBI and ED, citing significant financial losses. The court's latest action adds another layer to the ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)