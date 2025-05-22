Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Entertainment and Service Tax on DTH Services

The Supreme Court ruled that state legislatures and Parliament can impose entertainment and service taxes on DTH services. The court deemed the broadcast of content as a taxable service, involving the transmission and decryption of signals. DTH operators argued unsuccessfully against the constitutionality of these taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:45 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Entertainment and Service Tax on DTH Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ruled that both state legislatures and Parliament are authorized to levy entertainment and service taxes on Direct-to-Home (DTH) services provided to consumers. The decision was delivered by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh.

The court clarified that broadcasting is a service that falls under the purview of service tax imposed by Parliament, aligning with the activity of entertainment outlined under Entry 62-List II of the Constitution. This entry addresses taxes related to luxuries, such as entertainment and amusements.

In delivering its verdict, the Supreme Court addressed a series of appeals challenging the constitutionality of these taxes. DTH operators contended that they should not be subject to entertainment tax, arguing that their role in broadcasting signals does not classify as entertainment. The court, however, upheld the taxation under the provisions of the Finance Act, 1994.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025