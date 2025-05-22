Britain's Chagos Sovereignty Deal Sparks Controversy
The UK has signed a deal to cede the Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius, retaining control of Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease for strategic defense purposes. The agreement is criticized for its high cost and potential geopolitical implications, especially concerning China’s influence in the Indian Ocean.
In a significant geopolitical development, Britain has finalized an agreement to relinquish sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while maintaining strategic control of the Diego Garcia airbase under a century-long lease.
This decision follows a judge's lifting of a last-minute injunction, paving the way for the multibillion-dollar arrangement aimed at bolstering national security. The move, however, has sparked criticism over high expenses and potential Chinese influence.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended the deal's strategic importance for military operations, whereas critics caution against ceding sovereignty that risks increased Chinese ties with Mauritius. Concerns continue surrounding the financial burden and its implications for displaced Chagossians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Panama's Sovereignty Sparks National Protests: US Military Access Under Scrutiny
Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable: Indian Army.
Panama's Stance: Sovereignty Amid US Military Agreement Protests
Middle Eastern Geopolitics: Crackdown on Palestinian Factions in Lebanon and Syria
BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra': A Patriotic March for India's Sovereignty