Britain's Chagos Sovereignty Deal Sparks Controversy

The UK has signed a deal to cede the Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius, retaining control of Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease for strategic defense purposes. The agreement is criticized for its high cost and potential geopolitical implications, especially concerning China’s influence in the Indian Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical development, Britain has finalized an agreement to relinquish sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while maintaining strategic control of the Diego Garcia airbase under a century-long lease.

This decision follows a judge's lifting of a last-minute injunction, paving the way for the multibillion-dollar arrangement aimed at bolstering national security. The move, however, has sparked criticism over high expenses and potential Chinese influence.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended the deal's strategic importance for military operations, whereas critics caution against ceding sovereignty that risks increased Chinese ties with Mauritius. Concerns continue surrounding the financial burden and its implications for displaced Chagossians.

