Britain's Chagos Sovereignty Deal Sparks Controversy

In a significant geopolitical development, Britain has finalized an agreement to relinquish sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while maintaining strategic control of the Diego Garcia airbase under a century-long lease.

This decision follows a judge's lifting of a last-minute injunction, paving the way for the multibillion-dollar arrangement aimed at bolstering national security. The move, however, has sparked criticism over high expenses and potential Chinese influence.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended the deal's strategic importance for military operations, whereas critics caution against ceding sovereignty that risks increased Chinese ties with Mauritius. Concerns continue surrounding the financial burden and its implications for displaced Chagossians.

(With inputs from agencies.)