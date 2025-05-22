Punjab and Haryana Clash Over Water Sharing: Unveiling Courtroom Drama
The Punjab government claims its meeting with the Union Home Secretary on May 2 was about law and order, not water sharing, countering a previous high court decision that mandated extra water to Haryana. Punjab disputes the court's ruling, citing misrepresentation by the Centre and Haryana.
The Punjab government has asserted in court proceedings that a significant meeting with the Union Home Secretary on May 2 was inaccurately portrayed as focusing on water sharing issues, whereas the real agenda was law and order. This claim emerged during arguments at the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding Punjab's plea for reviewing its May 6 order.
In the hearing, senior advocate Gurminder Singh, representing Punjab, emphasized that the decision to release 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana from the May 2 meeting was misrepresented to the court. The state argues that the Union Home Secretary was not authorized to decide on water release issues.
The court's May 6 directive for Punjab to comply with releasing water has sparked a legal tussle, with Punjab accusing the Centre, Haryana, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board of failing to provide accurate information. Meanwhile, Haryana labels Punjab's actions as obstructive in the ongoing water-sharing dispute.
