Iran's High-Stakes Warning on Nuclear Facilities: A Diplomatic Showdown
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has cautioned that his country may take 'special measures' to defend its nuclear sites amidst threats from Israel. His remarks, ahead of US-Iran talks, underscore heightened tensions as Tehran intensifies uranium enrichment. The situation complicates dialogue aimed at lifting economic sanctions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:25 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stern warning on Thursday, emphasizing that Iran could take 'special measures' to protect its nuclear facilities if Israeli threats persist.
This announcement comes ahead of a new round of discussions with the United States and highlights increased tensions within the region.
Meanwhile, Iran continues its uranium enrichment to near weapons-grade levels, further complicating negotiations focused on lifting economic sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
