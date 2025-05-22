Left Menu

Iran's High-Stakes Warning on Nuclear Facilities: A Diplomatic Showdown

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has cautioned that his country may take 'special measures' to defend its nuclear sites amidst threats from Israel. His remarks, ahead of US-Iran talks, underscore heightened tensions as Tehran intensifies uranium enrichment. The situation complicates dialogue aimed at lifting economic sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stern warning on Thursday, emphasizing that Iran could take 'special measures' to protect its nuclear facilities if Israeli threats persist.

This announcement comes ahead of a new round of discussions with the United States and highlights increased tensions within the region.

Meanwhile, Iran continues its uranium enrichment to near weapons-grade levels, further complicating negotiations focused on lifting economic sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

