G7 Leaders Tackle Economic Imbalances and International Security Amidst Global Tensions

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 convened in Canada to address global economic imbalances and non-market practices, eyeing a unified stance against China's policies. The discussions also touched on sanctions against Russia and issues with low-value package shipments exploited by e-commerce firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:04 IST
The Group of Seven finance leaders, meeting in the scenic Canadian Rocky Mountains, have pledged to address significant imbalances within the global economy. The discussions, according to a draft communique, underscore the importance of a shared understanding of how non-market policies undermine international economic stability.

Reuters reports that while a final statement remains under negotiation, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil expressed optimism for consensus. Although China was not explicitly named, the U.S. Treasury intends to emphasize the need to counterbalance China's economic practices that potentially jeopardize global economic health.

In addition to pressing economic matters, the G7 leaders also considered increased sanctions against Russia if peace talks with Ukraine stall. Concerns over international package shipments have surfaced, as low-value packages circumvent customs and taxation systems, often facilitating illicit trade.

