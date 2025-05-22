Delhi High Court Eases Bail Conditions for Christian Michel in AgustaWestland Case

The Delhi High Court has made significant adjustments to the bail conditions of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman involved in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case. Recognizing James' status as a foreign national with no local connections, the court altered the requirement for a personal surety, permitting him to submit a cash surety of Rs 10 lakh instead.

Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma further eased the condition for depositing a passport, allowing James to be released without submitting the expired document promptly. The court emphasized the need to maintain the integrity of the trial by ensuring James' presence in India and mandated that the applicant mark his attendance bi-weekly at the Enforcement Directorate or with the investigating officer.

Following these modifications, the court mandated that the British High Commission holds James' new passport until it can be delivered directly to the trial court, following its issuance. This measure ensures that the accused remains within the country, preserving the continuity of the judicial process.

