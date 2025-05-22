UK-Mauritius Chagos Deal: A Century-Long Lease of Sovereignty

The United Kingdom has signed an agreement to transfer sovereignty over the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius. This arrangement ensures the continuation of a critical US-UK military base located on the island of Diego Garcia, pivotal for British security operations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mauritius will receive 101 million pounds annually over a 99-year lease for the naval base, operated by US forces. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the strategic importance of the base for counterterrorism and intelligence, calling it fundamental to national security.

Despite the agreement's strategic benefits, it has faced backlash from critics who argue that relinquishing the islands may expose them to foreign interventions by nations like China and Russia. The deal also remains controversial due to the displacement of the Chagos Islanders since the 1960s.

