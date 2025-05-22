Cracking Down on Cybercrime: Meerut Police’s Digital Offensive
The Meerut range police have taken significant steps against cybercrime, registering 649 FIRs this year. The DIG highlights using the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to facilitate public reporting and enabling swift action. Measures include setting up cyber help desks and raising public awareness through education and vigilance.
In a bid to tackle the surge of cybercrimes, the Meerut range police have actively registered 649 First Information Reports (FIRs) so far this year, according to a senior official.
Deputy Inspector General Kalanidhi Naithani emphasized the utility of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, established by India's Ministry of Home Affairs, for victims to file complaints directly online and through a helpline.
With specific actions like setting up cyber help desks and educating the public about digital safety, the police aim to empower citizens and decrease the incidents of cyber fraud.
