Criminal Crackdown: Over 150 High-Profile Suspects Apprehended in Gauteng

In a significant victory for public safety, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced the arrest of more than 150 high-priority crime suspects as part of a sweeping crackdown on lawlessness across the province. The announcement was made during a press briefing on Thursday, where Lesufi outlined progress made since his State of the Province Address earlier this year.

The 150 arrests form part of a broader effort to bring to justice nearly 450 individuals identified by authorities as major contributors to crime in Gauteng. The suspects include alleged masterminds behind cash-in-transit (CIT) heists and other violent criminal activities that have long plagued the province.

“[Our] commitment to tracking and apprehending those responsible for major crimes has yielded significant results,” said Lesufi. “Recently, two key kingpins involved in CIT crimes in Gauteng were arrested and fatally wounded during police operations.”

According to the Premier, there has been a noticeable reduction in the number of kidnappings and CIT heists. However, he expressed concern over persistently high levels of gender-based violence and femicide, which have not shown the same downward trend.

Cross-Municipality Collaboration: A United Front Against Crime

A critical component of the province's strategy involves unified law enforcement operations across municipal boundaries. Gauteng law enforcement agencies have entered into a landmark agreement with the police and private security firms to conduct joint operations, with the goal of sharing intelligence and deploying resources more efficiently.

“We now work together. We had a major operation in the Vaal last month. Next month, we are going to Ekurhuleni where we will exercise the joint operation,” Lesufi explained. “The long-term plan is to invade the Johannesburg CBD.”

This cross-jurisdictional approach aims to address organized crime networks and reduce criminal activities in high-density urban areas.

Road Infrastructure Overhaul: Tackling Gauteng’s Pothole Crisis

Beyond the crime crackdown, Premier Lesufi also highlighted ambitious plans to overhaul Gauteng’s deteriorating road infrastructure. In partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the provincial government has begun mapping potholes and identifying critical repair zones.

CSIR’s findings reveal that Gauteng’s road network spans 5400 km—comprising 5000 km of tarred roads and 1800 km of gravel roads. Alarmingly, only 35% of this infrastructure is currently deemed to be in good condition.

To address this, the government has allocated R1.5 billion for immediate road repairs and maintenance. “We wish to apologise to all motorists who are subjected to driving in roads that are full of potholes,” Lesufi stated. “We do have a plan and the budget to address this challenge.”

Looking ahead, the province intends to centralize the coordination of road maintenance—currently fragmented between municipalities and provincial departments—by the end of 2025, ensuring improved service delivery.

Streetlight and Traffic Signal Repairs: New Municipal Mandates

In an additional move to enhance urban infrastructure, local municipalities will soon take on the responsibility of maintaining provincial streetlights. The Johannesburg Municipality has already signed an agency agreement, with Tshwane expected to follow soon.

To tackle the widespread issue of malfunctioning traffic signals, Lesufi revealed that an estimated R350 million will be needed to clear the existing backlog of signal repairs throughout the province.

Reclaiming Johannesburg: Tackling Inner-City Decay

The revitalization of Johannesburg's inner city is also underway. The Presidential Johannesburg Working Group (PJWG), a task force designed to address urban challenges in the metro, has resumed operations. Lesufi confirmed that 12 illegally occupied buildings have already been reclaimed through legal processes.

This forms part of a broader vision to restore order, improve livability, and stimulate economic activity in Johannesburg’s central business district—a region long impacted by urban decay and criminal occupation.

A Multi-Faceted Drive for Provincial Renewal

From arresting criminal kingpins to rehabilitating infrastructure and reclaiming urban spaces, Gauteng’s provincial leadership is taking bold steps to deliver on promises of a safer, more functional province. With significant investments, cross-sector partnerships, and operational coordination across municipalities, Lesufi’s administration appears committed to restoring public trust and improving the quality of life for all Gauteng residents.