End of an Era: Naxalism Faces its Final Countdown

In a significant blow to Naxalism, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proclaimed its diminishing days post the death of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) general secretary, Nambala Keshav Rao, known as Basavaraju. The leader was killed along with 26 others during an intense encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh.

Basavaraju, also referred by various aliases such as Gaganna and BR Dada, was a dedicated activist since the 1970s. Originally from Jiyannapeta village in Andhra Pradesh, he held a B.Tech degree from Regional Engineering College, Warangal, and led the CPI (Maoist) since 2018.

This high-profile leader attracted a bounty of Rs 10 crore, with contributions from various state and national agencies. His death marks a pivotal moment in the decades-long fight against Naxalite insurgency in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)