Humanitarian Aid in Crisis: Gaza's Struggle Amid Blockade Relocation Plans
Aid deliveries to Gaza have increased amid an 11-week blockade, following international pressure on Israel. A limited number of trucks brought food and medical supplies, but the efforts are inadequate. The blockade and military operations heighten tensions and fears of famine, with calls for more sustained aid flow.
On Thursday, aid deliveries comprising essential food and medical supplies made their way into Gaza's most vulnerable regions, as Israel eased its blockade under mounting international pressure. Despite this, the limited number of trucks entering the enclave falls significantly short of addressing the widespread shortages.
The blockade, which has endured for 11 weeks, has left the Gazan populace facing dire circumstances, with fears of famine affecting a quarter of the territory's 2.3 million residents. Many citizens have yet to receive aid, amidst concerns of potential looting at distribution points.
Israel maintains that the blockade aims to prevent Hamas from seizing supplies. Meanwhile, violence persists as Israeli military operations escalate, targeting Hamas, which has resulted in civilian casualties and further strained humanitarian conditions in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
