Left Menu

Modi's Landmark Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening India-Israel Ties Amidst Palestine Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Israel highlights the reinforcement of India-Israel relations while maintaining India's stance supporting Palestine. Discussions with Israeli leaders will focus on strategic partnerships across various sectors. Meanwhile, domestic attention is on protests and arrests related to India's AI Impact Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:48 IST
Modi's Landmark Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening India-Israel Ties Amidst Palestine Support
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets off for a pivotal diplomatic journey to Israel, Congress MP Imran Masood reaffirmed India's unwavering support for Palestine. During this two-day state visit, Modi is expected to engage in extensive discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other key Israeli leaders.

Masood, addressing concerns at home, criticized the government's handling of domestic protests, particularly the arrest of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib. These events underscore significant domestic discontent as Modi seeks to fortify international alliances.

In Israel, Modi aims to cement the burgeoning India-Israel Strategic Partnership, exploring avenues in technology, defense, agriculture, and more. The visit, at Netanyahu's invitation, will delve into pressing regional and global issues, with a focus on elevating economic and people-to-people exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

 India
2
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

 India
3
Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at National Arogya Fair opening at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at...

 India
4
Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves soil health: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026