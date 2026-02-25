Modi's Landmark Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening India-Israel Ties Amidst Palestine Support
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Israel highlights the reinforcement of India-Israel relations while maintaining India's stance supporting Palestine. Discussions with Israeli leaders will focus on strategic partnerships across various sectors. Meanwhile, domestic attention is on protests and arrests related to India's AI Impact Summit.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets off for a pivotal diplomatic journey to Israel, Congress MP Imran Masood reaffirmed India's unwavering support for Palestine. During this two-day state visit, Modi is expected to engage in extensive discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other key Israeli leaders.
Masood, addressing concerns at home, criticized the government's handling of domestic protests, particularly the arrest of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib. These events underscore significant domestic discontent as Modi seeks to fortify international alliances.
In Israel, Modi aims to cement the burgeoning India-Israel Strategic Partnership, exploring avenues in technology, defense, agriculture, and more. The visit, at Netanyahu's invitation, will delve into pressing regional and global issues, with a focus on elevating economic and people-to-people exchanges.
