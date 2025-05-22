Protocol Breach Sparks Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's DU Visit

Delhi University has publicly objected to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unannounced visit to its North Campus, referring to it as a breach of institutional protocol and a disruption to student governance activities. The proctor's office criticized Gandhi's second impromptu visit to the university, demanding clearer communication in future instances.

During the visit, Gandhi interacted with students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, discussing representation and equality issues. While the session was held in the DUSU president's office, security measures barred entry to others, sparking criticism from the university. DUSU President Ronak Khatri, aligned with the Congress' student wing, refuted allegations of misconduct.

The visit has stirred political tension, with the ABVP labeling it a photo opportunity rather than genuine outreach. Criticism focused on limited engagement with some student groups and overshadowing elected voices. In contrast, Khatri defended the event, criticizing university officials for potential administrative overreach and political bias.

