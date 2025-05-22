Left Menu

Protocol Breach Sparks Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's DU Visit

Delhi University decried Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unscheduled visit, labeling it a breach of protocol and disruption to student governance. The visit, centered around discussions on representation and equality, was accused of political motive and undermining student autonomy. Contrastingly, DUSU President claimed it adhered to regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:58 IST
Protocol Breach Sparks Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's DU Visit
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has publicly objected to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unannounced visit to its North Campus, referring to it as a breach of institutional protocol and a disruption to student governance activities. The proctor's office criticized Gandhi's second impromptu visit to the university, demanding clearer communication in future instances.

During the visit, Gandhi interacted with students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, discussing representation and equality issues. While the session was held in the DUSU president's office, security measures barred entry to others, sparking criticism from the university. DUSU President Ronak Khatri, aligned with the Congress' student wing, refuted allegations of misconduct.

The visit has stirred political tension, with the ABVP labeling it a photo opportunity rather than genuine outreach. Criticism focused on limited engagement with some student groups and overshadowing elected voices. In contrast, Khatri defended the event, criticizing university officials for potential administrative overreach and political bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025